Charles M. Burton, Jr., 54, of Pittsburg, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. JR was born Sept. 12, 1966, in Iola, to Charles Burton, Sr. and Ethylene (Watson) Stephens.
JR was preceded in death by his father.
JR is survived by his son, Brandon Burton, Pittsburg; daughter, Hailey Burton, Pittsburg; mother, Ethylene Stephens, Emporia; brother, John Burton, Emporia; sister, Betty Sigsbee, Crawfordville, Fla; and numerous relatives and friends.
A graveside memorial service with inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, in Highland Cemetery, 1800 N. Cottonwood, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas