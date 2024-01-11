Kathleen Fultz

Kathleen Ellen Fultz, loving mother of Linda, Gary, Sue, and Dick, passed into the Lord’s hands at Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at the age of 101.
Kathleen was born July 6, 1922, to Orion and Effie (McDade) Powers. She taught school at Savonburg for two years before getting married to Warren Fultz on Nov. 9, 1945, in Hollister, Calif. They then moved back and made their home in Iola. She was active in numerous clubs in her earlier years.
Kathleen was an active member of First Christian Church in Iola for 70 years. She loved reading, quilting, doing genealogy searches for her family, walking, and traveling with friends and family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and she did not know a stranger. Her smile and humor were a bright shining light to all who knew her, and she will be sadly missed in all our hearts.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Richard (Dick) Fultz; and brother, Gene Powers.
Kathleen is survived by children, Linda (Bob) Houghton of Erie, Sue (Jerry) Payne of Tulsa, Okla., and Gary (Terri) Fultz of Osage City; brother, Larry Powers of Jenks, Okla.; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time due to inclement weather. A private celebration of life will be held in the future. Inurnment will be at Highland Cemetery in Iola at a later date. All memorials may be sent to directly to First Christian Church of Iola, or left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS.
Advertisement
Advertisement