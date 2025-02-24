Koda LeeAnn Cole, age 16, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.
Koda was born Aug. 27, 2008, in Iola, Kansas. She resided in Iola and was a junior at Iola High School.
Koda was known for her beautiful hair, contagious goofiness, and her big heart. She loved animals and babies. She loved to draw, cook, and bake, although her baking was still a work in progress.
Koda was preceded in death by her uncle, Josh Stevens. Surviving family includes her father, Jason Cole of Dodge City; mother, Ashley Stevens of Iola; brother, Aden Cole of Iola; grandparents, Mathie and Betty Stevens of Iola; grandparents, Scott and Juanita Morton of Humboldt; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles.
A celebration of life for Koda will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Memorials are suggested to the Pregnancy and Family Resource Center, and may be left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
