Kristi Rodriguez

Kristi Ann Rodriguez, 39, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at her home in Topeka. She was born on October 15, 1981, in Iola, the daughter of Bobby Ray and Mary Katherine (Shults) Craig.
Kristi was a graduate of Humboldt High School. She worked for various food service industries, and as an in-home health care provider. She enjoyed watching movies, traveling and going shopping. Kristi had fun with her dogs, and loved spending time with her children.
Kristi is survived by: children, Christopher Rodriguez, of Chanute, and Anthony Rodriquez of Chanute; brothers, Russell Craig of Humboldt, and James Craig, wife Stephanie, son Andrew, son Zachary, daughter Emily, son Alex, and son Jacob of Victoria, Texas; mother, Mary Craig of Humboldt.
Kristi was preceded in death by her father Bobby Craig.
Cremation has been requested. A memorial service will take place on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home.
Memorials have been suggested to the Christopher and Anthony Education Fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.