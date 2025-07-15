LEW Webber Jr.

Loyd “LEW” Ernest Webber Jr., JD, 78, of Lorton, Va., formerly of Humboldt, passed away on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Va. He was born in Topeka on July 31, 1946, to Lloyd E. Webber Sr. and Patricia Clair (Kelley) Webber.
After graduating from Kansas State Teachers College in 1968, LEW was drafted into the U.S. Army and earned his Juris Doctorate from Washburn University School of Law in 1974, before serving as Captain in the U.S. Army JAG Corps. After leaving military service in 1978, he worked as a civilian attorney for the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir, Va., until his retirement in 2007.
After retirement, LEW enjoyed travel, including cruises to far-flung destinations, as well as attending and competing in backgammon tournaments across the U.S. When COVID made travel impossible, he expanded his already robust presence in the online backgammon community, competing against people from around the globe and continuing to hone his game.
LEW was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Kallene (Kelley Smile) Webber.
He is survived by his children, Randy Webber of Lorton, Va., and Rebecca Webber of Montpelier, Vt.; his siblings, David L. Webber (Terry J. Webber) of Greencastle, Ind., and Joy Riebel (Lawrence Riebel) of LaHarpe; and numerous other family members. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt, where he will be interred.
