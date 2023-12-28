Linda Call

Linda Gail (Chandler) Call of Yates Center, passed away Sunday evening, Dec. 24, 2023, at Sunflower Care Homes in Emporia. She was the youthful age of 80.
Linda was born March 30, 1943, near Kincaid, Kan., the daughter of Roland and Julia (Powell) Chandler. She spent most of her childhood in the LaHarpe area and graduated from LaHarpe High School. She also attended nursing school and took bookkeeping courses.
Linda met Ronald Lee Call in high school, then were married in LaHarpe, on June 2, 1962. They became the parents of two children (Cindy and Jack). They lived in Hollenberg, Colony, Madison, Anthony, Moran, and Yates Center. The last year and a half of her time, she lived in Emporia.
Linda was very active in the Yates Center community. She was Director of the Woodson County Chamber of Commerce; worked for Snodgrass – Dunlap and Company for many years; as well as school secretary, bankteller, and bookkeeper throughout the years. She was a volunteer for the Woodson County Historical Society and Museum; she kept records for the Yates Center Cemetery; and researched the Lake Fagan project (Woodson County State Fishing Lake).
She was a 50 year member of the Golden Rod Chapter No. 163, Order of the Eastern Star; and she volunteered and participated in many other local activities and events. She and Ron were members of the Crown Victoria Car Club where Linda was a past director; she helped organize the community barn quilts in Yates Center; and for the past year had served as a volunteer for Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron, on Jan. 31, 2018. She was also preceded by her parents; a brother, Orville Chandler; a nephew, David Chandler; nieces, Michele Werner Jefferey, Dana Paddock Doeden, and Georgia (Sis) Chandler Graves; and brother-in-law, David Paddock.
She leaves her daughter, Cindy Boyd and husband David, Linn Valley; her son, Jack Call and wife Connie, Emporia; four grandchildren, Rebecca Boyd, Lawrence, Ashley Boyd Morris (Ricky), Lawrence, Brooke Call, Gardner, and Baylee Call, Emporia; great-grandson, Wolfgang Del Compo; a brother, Wayne Chandler, Moran; two sisters, Leona Werner, Chanute, and Sharon Utley, Iola; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Cremation is planned. The family will meet with friends at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Campbell Funeral Homes in Yates Center before proceeding to Yates Center Cemetery for 2 o’clock graveside service. Sandwiches will be provided by the Eastern Star ladies at the Gilead No. 144 Masonic Lodge following the graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to “Friends for Life” in Yates Center and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783
