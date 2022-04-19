Linda Shaw

Linda Sue Shaw, age 74, Iola, died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Olathe Medical Center.
Linda was born April 23, 1947, in Emporia, to Orville Dunmire and Emma Sue (Tinsley) White. She and James Shaw were married on July 10, 1975, in Iola.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons; one daughter and two grandchildren.
Linda is survived by four children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and other family members.
A visitation for Linda will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences for may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement