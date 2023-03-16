Louella Strong

Louella Anna Strong passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the age of 95. Louella was born Oct. 8, 1927, to German immigrants, John and Anna Siemsen, in Holyrood, Kan., and lived there until adulthood when she moved to Wichita. Lou worked as an oil secretary until she retired. She was president of the Oil Secretaries Association and named Woman of the Decade. In retirement, she and her husband Don moved to Lakeview, Ark., where she continued her passion of serving others by volunteering at Baxter Memorial, her church, the library and the cancer society. She was a member of the Elks Lodge in Mountain Home, Ark., and bowled until she was 91. She was able to experience the love of five generations and being a part of her great-great grandchildren’s lives. Lou moved to Wentzville, Mo., in 2020 where she lived until her passing. Louella was the matriarch of her large and loving family who cherished and loved her deeply.
She is survived by her three children, Richard Zajic of Iola, Vicki Wideman of Wentzville, Mo., Layton (Shelley) Strong of Pleasant Valley, Mo.; previous daughter-in-law, Mary Lacy; seven grandchildren, Teresa (Mark) Althoff, Rae (Donnie) Moulton, Cathi (Randy) Bornhop, John (Mitzie) Graeler, Lisa (Troy) Smith with sons Parker Smith and Eli Smith, Doug Wideman, Dennis (Candy) Wideman, Austin Ellis, Chase (Angela) with children Landon, Emersyn and Brayton Ellis; 22 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, John Siemsen, mother, Anna Siemsen (nee Ehler), husband, Don D. Strong, brother, Herman Siemsen, sisters, Gertrude Cundiff, Mildred Hanaberry, Dorothy Smith, and Margaret Mehl, grandchildren, Angela and Rick Zajic.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, with services following at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holyrood.
Flowers may be sent to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holyrood.