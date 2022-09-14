Marilyn Sue Leigh

Marilyn Sue (Smoot) Leigh, 68, rural Humboldt, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Marilyn Sue was born June 18, 1954, in Iola, to Albert Smoot and Mary (Ulrich) LaCrone. Marilyn Sue attended Gas City Elementary School, graduating from Iola High School in 1972. She was looking forward to celebrating her 50th class reunion and seeing all of her classmates.
On June 18, 1972, Marilyn married Jimmie Wilson in Gas. This union was blessed with two children, Michael Leon and Cynthia Marie. They later divorced. Marilyn married Glade Leigh in October 1997. They made their home in Humboldt for 25 years.
Marilyn loved crafting, making beautiful greeting cards and was an avid reader. But most of all, she loved her cats. She took special care of her cats, sometimes bottle feeding them when they were born early. Marilyn also enjoyed traveling, visiting many places. She especially enjoyed her Caribbean cruises with Glade and her family and the mother/daughter trips. Sister and mom weekends were a topic of conversation at holiday times, but not all secrets were told as to what happened on those mother/daughter trips.
Marilyn worked in business offices throughout her career, but most recently spent 20 years at Walmart, retiring in 2017. Marilyn enjoyed visiting with all of her friends while they were shopping at Walmart, many times hearing her laughter or voice carrying through the store trying to get someone’s attention, so she could give them a hug.
She also loved to have her son, Michael, paged overhead to come and give his mother a hug in the photography department. Marilyn was so very proud of her children, especially Michael’s service in the United States Navy and as a firefighter for the Iola Fire Department and currently as a lieutenant at the Ottawa Fire Department. Marilyn was so happy to see Cynthia graduate from nursing school and follow her passion in helping people.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Albert Smoot, brother, Melvin Dean, mother-in-law Dorthea Leigh, niece Marsha Kay Smoot and stepgrandson, Weston.
Marilyn Sue is survived by her caring husband, Glade Leigh; son Michael Wilson (Sheila), Garnett; daughter, Cynthia Wilson, of Wichita; parents, Mary and Don LaCrone of Gas; four sisters, Lucinda Stanley (Paul), Chanute, Rhodenia Rowe (Pat), Iola, Lavina Chambers (Jerry), Iola, and Carol Feagins (Tim), Tulsa; stepchildren, Orion Leigh, Iola, and Cheyannne Cash (Patrick), Iola; seven grandchildren, Michael, Brady, Seth, Colby, Crew, Madison and Preston; and many nieces and nephews who meant so much to her and a wealth of friends she loved so much.
Services are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Gas City School. Inurment will follow at LaHarpe Cemetery.
