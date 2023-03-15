 | Wed, Mar 15, 2023
Mary Ellen Shaw

Sept. 15, 1921 — Feb. 28, 2023

Obituaries

March 15, 2023

Mary Ellen Shaw, 101, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Mary was born Sept. 15, 1921, in Pittsburg, to Steven and Mamie Shaw.

Her adulthood included working with the Wycliffe Bible Translators in Guatemala, where she and a fellow linguist analyzed the unwritten language of a Mayan dialect, developed a practical alphabet for it, taught people to read and write, and ministered to them medically. She also helped start the process of translating the New Testament into the local Achi language. 

Shaw served in Guatemala until her 70s, when she moved to Texas.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews and other friends and relatives.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Colony Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

