Mel North Jr.

Melvin “Mel” H. North Jr., age 76, died Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
He was born on April 22, 1948, in Braymer, Missouri to Melvin H. North Sr. and Helen (Simkins) North.
He was preceded in death by a son, Gary North.
Survivors include his wife, Carol North, and children, Teri Battershell, Darin Klingensmith, Brad North, Cari Gray, Sari Williams, Kim Ballard, Brett North, Brandon North, and Kristin Barnett.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Faith Assembly of God Church in Humboldt. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. the day of the service at the church. Inurnment will follow at a later date.
