 | Mon, Jul 22, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Mel North Jr.

April 22, 1948 - July 17, 2024

Obituaries

July 22, 2024 - 1:32 PM

Melvin “Mel” H. North Jr., age 76, died Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

He was born on April 22, 1948, in Braymer, Missouri to Melvin H. North Sr. and Helen (Simkins) North.

He was preceded in death by a son, Gary North.

Survivors include his wife, Carol North, and children, Teri Battershell, Darin Klingensmith, Brad North, Cari Gray, Sari Williams, Kim Ballard, Brett North, Brandon North, and Kristin Barnett.

A Celebration of Life is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Faith Assembly of God Church in Humboldt. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. the day of the service at the church. Inurnment will follow at a later date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
April 16, 2021
July 22, 2016
April 8, 2016
April 15, 2010
Most Popular