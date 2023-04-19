Michael J. Dickerson, 43, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Mo.
He was born to John Lowell and Mary Jo (Kincheloe) Dickerson on Dec. 17, 1979, in Iola.
Michael is survived by his sons Xavier, Zander and Wyatt Dickerson and Bradyn Jones; his parents; siblings Mandy Dickerson of Iola, Joel Dickerson of Humbold and Mackenzie (Justin) Wall of Fredonia; and numerous other relatives.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Michael Dickerson Memorial Fund and may be left at the funeral home at 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
