Nina Worthington

Nina Lou Thompson Worthington, age 71, Mound City, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. She was born Aug. 30, 1949, the daughter of Fred L. and Ethel Illah Pool Thompson. Nina was baptized at Moran United Methodist Church as a teenager. She worked as an LPN mostly in geriatric care. She worked at Moran Manor, Sugar Valley Nursing Home and Swan Manor. She was a member of Moran United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching her grandkids and nieces and nephews compete in sports, rooting for the Chiefs and playing softball in her younger years. She loved chocolate cake and vanilla ice cream. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Leon Thompson. Nina is survived by a son, Chris Nelson (Jen); a daughter, Tisha Coleman (Steve); two brothers, Darrell and Larry Thompson; three sisters, Nita Lee Hunt, Cheryl Welch, and Linda Heffern; five grandchildren, Austin Coleman (Delaney), Chad Coleman and Alyssa Coleman, Henry Nelson and Harper Nelson; and three great- grandchildren, Rylee, Blaike and River Coleman.
A graveside memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Moran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel.
Nina has lost her battle with COVID-19. As a courtesy to the family, social distancing and mask wearing will be required. Contributions are suggested to Linn County Care to Share, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box J, Mound City, KS 66056.