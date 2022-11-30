Norman Stine

Norman Grant Stine passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at CREDO Memory Care in Fort Scott. Norman was born Jan. 13, 1936, on a farm northeast of Uniontown, to William Kenneth and Mildred Agnes (Nutter) Stine.
Norman attended a one-room country school near Uniontown, then graduated from Uniontown High School in the class of 1954. On March 5, 1955, he was united in marriage to Audra Carol Swisher in Fort Scott. They were married 67 years.
Norman worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation for 35 years. During this time, he became the superintendent. He also worked on the family farm. After retirement, his work on the farm became full-time, which is what he loved to do.
He was one of the good guys, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Norman was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed him. He was a devoted blood donor and donated multiple gallons of blood over the years.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Bernita Dawson and Margie Shanks; and brother, Kenneth Edgar Stine.
Norman is survived by his wife Audra, of the home; son Wayne Stine; four daughters, Paula (Larry) Goddard, Peggy (Kent) Frazell, Trish (Jon’e) LaHaye, Penny (Dave) Taylor; 10 grandchildren, Josh and Jace Goddard, Tara Small, Clete and Curt Frazell, Amber Lawrence, Grant LaHaye, Baley Robinson, Megan Ermel, and Tye Taylor; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and one brother, Bernard (Mary Ann) Stine.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 301 E. Madison Ave., Iola, with the Rev. Dr. Jocelyn Tupper officiating. Norman’s family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Memorial Contributions may be made to Southeast Kansas Down Syndrome Society or Wesley United Methodist Church and left in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
