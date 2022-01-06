Patricia Rahmeier

Patricia Ann Rahmeier, 82, of Le Roy, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at her home.
Patricia was born July 25, 1939 in Selma, the daughter of DeLane Joseph “Pat” and Jessie Louise (Pruitt) Patrick. She grew up in Iola, and graduated from Iola High School in 1957.
After high school, she went to cosmetology school in Wichita, and worked as a beautician in Iola, where she met and married Leonard Rahmeier on Aug. 4, 1962. They made their home in Aliceville where they raised their two children, Kurt and Diann.
Patricia operated a beauty shop “Pat’s Cut and Curl” out of her home for over 30 years. In 1996 they moved to the family farm just southwest of Aliceville. After retiring from the beauty shop Patricia began working in the cafeteria at the Coffey County Hospital for 10 years.
Patricia loved to work outside where she gardened, tended to flowers, and mowed the yard. She enjoyed watching birds and her flowers grow from her chair in the living room. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. Patricia’s greatest joy of all was to spend time with her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers-in-law, Howard Caldwell and Eldon Graham.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard; children, Kurt Rahmeier, Le Roy, and Diann (Tom) Hoag, Gridley; grandchildren, Andrea (Jacob) Stewart, Michael Stohs, Kati Hoag, Seth Hoag, and Drew (Jessie) Hoag; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; a sister, Elaine Caldwell and a sister-in-law, Luella Graham; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Burlington. Burial will follow in Quisling Cemetery northeast of Le Roy.
Mrs. Rahmeier will lie in state from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington.
Memorials may made to God’s Store House in Burlington and sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
Advertisement