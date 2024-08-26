Peggy Lundine

Peggy Lynn (Herrmann) Lundine, 69, entered this world on Jan. 7, 1955, in Colony, and passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters and loved ones on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was the daughter of Lawrence and Betty (Evans) Herrmann. She had an amazingly happy childhood and attended Crest schools in Kincaid. She attended Kincaid Methodist Church for many years with her grandmother, Besse Evans, as her Sunday School teacher.
In 1970, she gave birth to a baby boy and relinquished him to a loving family. In 1989, Peggy was reunited with her son, Arden Koehn, and continued a warm relationship with him and his family.
Peggy later married Arden’s father and gave birth to two daughters, Becky, and Sarah. That marriage ended in divorce. She then met and married the love of her life, Eugene “Crab” Lundine in July 1982 and spent 40 happy years together until his death in 2023.
The year 1992 brought another change to the family landscape when they adopted a 4-year-old daughter, Jesse.
Peggy worked in Iola for 15 years for H.L. Miller and Son and then retired from Gates Rubber Company after 25 years. She volunteered for Hope Unlimited and served on the Humboldt City Council.
Family was always the focus in Peggy’s life from her grandparents down to her great-grandsons. Nothing meant more to her.
Survivors include son, Arden Koehn; daughters, Becky (Kyley) Fankhauser of Overland Park, Sarah Lundine (Jude Burgdorfer) of Baldwin City, Jesse (Andrew) Johns of Lansing; 13 grandchildren, Levi, Jack, and Luke Koehn; Kyra, Makenzie, Brady, and Lily Fankhauser; Jerik and Marli Allen; Sloan (Cameron) Tipton and Andrew Geddry; Avery and Adalee Johns; and four great-grandsons: Khyren, Khaysen, Shane, and Hayden.
The family will hold a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave., Chanute. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, 118 N. 7th St. in Humboldt. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.
In honor of Peggy’s wishes, the family suggests memorial donations to Humanity House of Iola, 110 East St., Iola KS 66749, be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
