Phil Hess

1935 - 2021

James Phillip “Phil” Hess, age 85, of Butler, Mo., died Saturday, June 26, 2021, following a brief illness with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born Aug. 23, 1935, to James George and Mary Genevieve Ellis Hess in Iola.

Phil married his wife Margaret on August 24, 1963.

Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, July 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Butler, Mo. Visitation is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, at Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Humboldt.  Online condolences: www.schowengerdtchapel.com.

