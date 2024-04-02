Rita Baker

Rita Elnora Baker, age 75, of Humboldt died Friday, March 29, 2024, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
She was born July 19, 1948, to Lawrence and A. Elnora (Mintz) Olson at Iola.
She married Carrol Baker May 15, 1978, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt.
There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Humboldt. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.