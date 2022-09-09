Robert Lewis Powell III, 37, Iola, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at The University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.
Rob, as he liked to be called, was born on Dec. 9, 1984, in Iola, the son of Robert Lewis Powell Jr. and Baunetta Marie (Price) Powell.
Rob grew up in Iola and graduated from Iola High School. His friends were very important to him and he spent as much time as possible with them. Music was a passion of his, he played the guitar and would sing when he played. His other hobbies were going fishing, fixing anything that had to do with computers or cars, and spending time with his cat.
Rob had a huge heart, and he gave all of the love that he had to his daughter, Aurora. She was his pride and joy. He will always be remembered for having a strong will to live, his entire life he fought just to live.
Rob is survived by his parents, Robert Powell, Jr. and Bonnie Powell of Iola; daughter Aurora Powell; two sisters, Ashley Powell and husband Matt Daniels of Kansas City, Mo., and Ann Eckley and husband Brandon of Gardner; his brother, Michael Price of The United Arab Emirates; his grandmothers, Betty Powell of Iola and Mary Price of Iola; his grandfather, Melven Price of Iola; many aunts and uncles; and two nieces, Stella Wilson and Nova Eckley.
Bobby was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Powell Sr.
Cremation has been requested by the family. Memorials have been suggested to ACARF and may be left with or mailed Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
Advertisement