 | Wed, Jun 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Ronald Murcko

May 24, 1940 — June 26, 2023

Obituaries

June 28, 2023 - 3:51 PM

Ronald Joseph Murcko died Monday, June 26, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. 

Ronald Joseph Murcko was born on May 24, 1940, to Joseph and Elsie (Tucker) Murcko in Flint, Mich. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

He married Shirley on Dec. 18, 1960.

Ronald is survived by his wife Shirley, of the home; children Teresa (Keith) Nickell of Chanute, Michael Murcko of Dallas and Richard (Tina) Murcko of Iola; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Humboldt United Methodist Church, 806 N. Ninth St. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt. 

Memorials are suggested to the Wings of Warriors or the Humboldt Food Pantry and may be left with the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
July 11, 2022
June 30, 2018
April 20, 2015
June 21, 2012
Most Popular