Ronald Murcko

Ronald Joseph Murcko died Monday, June 26, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.
Ronald Joseph Murcko was born on May 24, 1940, to Joseph and Elsie (Tucker) Murcko in Flint, Mich. He served in the U.S. Air Force.
He married Shirley on Dec. 18, 1960.
Ronald is survived by his wife Shirley, of the home; children Teresa (Keith) Nickell of Chanute, Michael Murcko of Dallas and Richard (Tina) Murcko of Iola; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Humboldt United Methodist Church, 806 N. Ninth St. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to the Wings of Warriors or the Humboldt Food Pantry and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
