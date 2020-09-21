Rosalie Yoho, age 85, of Neosho Falls, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Yates Center Health and Rehabilitation, Yates Center. She was born July 13, 1935, in Dearing, to Charlie Igou and Leona (West) Igou.
Rosalie and Glay “Corkey” Yoho were married Sept. 23, 1951, in Kansas City. They were married six days short of 69 years together.
Rosalie wore many hats, including meal cooker for the farm crew, auction cashier, postmaster, nurse’s aid, and the most important job of all, being a wife, mom, and grandmother. She belonged to Iola Lady Elks, Neosho Falls Eastern Star and the Iola American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents and son, Mike Yoho.
Rosalie is survived by her husband, Corkey Yoho; sons, Galen Yoho and wife, Nedra, Yates Center, Tim Yoho, Louisburg; sister, Diane Freeman and husband, Jim, Overland Park; grandson, Quentin Yoho and wife, Hollie, Yates Center; great-grandchildren, Aidan Yoho, Emery Yoho and Quinlyn Yoho, Yates Center.
Visitation is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway, Iola. A funeral service honoring Rosalie’s life will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. Burial will follow in Cedarville Cemetery, Neosho Falls.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation and thanks to the staff and employees of Yates Center Health and Rehabilitation for the wonderful, loving care given to Rosalie.
Memorials are suggested to Woodson County Fair Board for upgrades to the fairgrounds and facilities, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.