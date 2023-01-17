Sandra Howell

Sandra Jane Howell, 69, Gas, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at her residence.
Sandra was born Dec. 4, 1953, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Ruby J. (Knox) Dixon.
Sandra and Edgar S. Howell, III, were married December 20, 1969, in Arlington, Texas.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Edgar, of the home; daughters, Michelle Kobel, Aransas Pass, Texas, and Wendy (Stephanie) Vest, Gas; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement