Theodore Stahl

Theodore E. Stahl (Deacon Ted) went to Heaven from home Jan. 2, 2025, surrounded by family.
He was born Dec. 16, 1933 in St. Louis, Mo., to Theodore and Ellen Pidgeon Stahl.
Survivors include a younger brother, Bob, and his wife, Connie, of Lake Whitney, Texas. He was predeceased by an older sister, Jeri Russell and her husband, Jack.
Ted had a long and very full life. He graduated from Wentzville, Mo., High in 1951 where he met his first love, Marva Jean Baker. They married while he was in college and the Navy Reserves. He then joined the U.S. Air Force. They became a military family traveling the world while having nine children.
After 22 years, he retired in 1972 as Chief Master Sgt.
They moved to Washington, Mo., where he worked for Kellwood, a St. Louis-based company, for another 22 years.
He and Jean then moved to Camdenton, Mo., on the Lake of the Ozarks where he began studies in Jefferson City to become a Deacon. During that time, Jean died in a car wreck in 1997. They were married 46 years. He was a lost soul.
In 1998, Ted met Norma while she was in the area visiting her brother and her friends who were Ted’s next door neighbors. They started going back and forth between Kansas and Missouri and decided to get married in 1999.
They celebrated their 25th anniversary on April 24, 2024. It was a wonderful marriage for both.
A celebration of Ted’s life will be scheduled in the spring.
