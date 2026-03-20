Tovi Becker

Tovi Artemis Becker, age 2, of Elsmore, passed away Monday, March 16, 2026, at Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Mo.
Tovi was born Aug. 7, 2023, in Parsons, to Luke Becker and Sydney (Hale) Becker.
Tovi was an absolute fireball who was always on the move. She loved playing with her bottle baby goats and anything outdoors. Tovi never met a stranger and considered everyone her friend.
Tovi is survived by her parents; sister, Kaylee Becker; and her grandparents.
Cremation will take place and the family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Children’s Mercy Hospital or Kansas Association of Conservation and Environmental Education (KACEE), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Any memorials may be sent to Luke and Sydney Becker, 3870 Hawaii Rd., Elsmore, KS 66732
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement