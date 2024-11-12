Patricia Nanette “Tricia” Michael, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.
Tricia was born Nov. 29, 1956, to Archie Saferite and Olga Cole. She grew up in Iola, Kansas, where she attended school and graduated with the class of 1974. After graduation, Tricia pursued her passion for education, earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Pittsburg State University.
On Aug. 3, 1976, Tricia married Bruce Michael. Together, they made Iola their home and raised three sons. They shared a loving and devoted marriage for over 48 years.
Tricia’s career was defined by her unwavering dedication to family and education. Her favorite job, as she often said, was being a stay-at-home mom for 12 years. She also enjoyed a fulfilling career as an elementary school teacher for over 29 years, where her “never give up” attitude inspired countless students and helped them achieve success.
Tricia was an active and proud member of the Carlyle Presbyterian Church. She found peace in the outdoors, where she could often be found tending to her meticulously maintained yard and flower beds. Tricia was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, no matter the size of the project. Her greatest joy came from supporting her children and grandchildren in all their activities, taking pride in their accomplishments and cheering them on at every step.
Tricia was preceded in death by a son, Matt Michael and her sister-in-law, Barb Stevenson.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Michael; sons, Derek (Lisa) Michael and Cody Michael; grandchildren, Briggs and Brock Michael; brother, Larry Stevenson; sisters, Carla (Daryl) Potts, Phyllis (Kenny) Nelson, and Debi (David) Hoffmeier.
Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Iola. Burial will immediately follow at Geneva Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Carlyle Presbyterian Church.
