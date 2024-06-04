Virginia Westerman

Virginia Mary Westerman, 89, longtime resident of Piqua, died Sunday, May 26, 2024 at the Comfort and Love Senior Care Home in Wichita.
She was born Sept. 17, 1934 in Piqua, the daughter of Edward and Rose Dorothy King Heiman. Virginia graduated from Mount St. Gertrude Catholic School in Boulder, Colorado.
She married Eugene E. Westerman on Sept. 22, 1952 in Piqua. They moved to the Denver area where their three children were born. In 1963, the family moved to a farm outside of Piqua. Eugene died Aug. 14, 2009.
Virginia retired in 2010 after working for 37 years at the Piqua State Bank where she had been a loan officer.
She was a very active member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Piqua where she served on the Altar Society. For several years Virginia had been a 4-H Project Leader.
Everyone who knew Virginia will remember her love of cats and raising flowers. She enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, playing cards and dominoes.
Survivors include her two daughters Jenifer Smail and husband Kenneth of Piqua, and Victoria Audley and her husband Randy Boman of Wichita; seven grandchildren, Ryan Smail and wife Jennifer, Erica Carlisle and husband Darin, Lindsey Rudder and husband Ryan, Shannon Audley with her husband Nate Derr, Mike Audley and wife Libby, Brenna Nelson and husband Nick, Sarah Groover and husband Josh; along with 20 great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandson.
Along with her husband, Virginia is preceded in death by her parents; son Ralph Westerman; brothers Norbert, Conrad, Alfred, Lloyd and Edwin Heiman; and sister Winifred Childers.
The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, at St. Martin’s Oratory in Piqua, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30.
Inurnment will follow in St. Martin’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Martin’s Cemetery Fund. Memorial contributions will be used for cemetery maintenance.
Arrangements are with Affordable Cremations Plus, Wichita.
