Wanda Brooks

Iolan Wanda Carleen Brooks, 70, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at her home.
Wanda was born March 12, 1951, in Fort Scott, to Verne K. Ross and Leora (Bruner) Ross.
Wanda and Vaughn C. Brooks Jr. were married Jan. 24, 1994, in Iola. Mr. Brooks died Dec. 2, 1999.
She also was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Tish Reynolds.
Wanda is survived by her stepchildren, Roxanne Essex, Wichita, Teresa Brooks, Iola, and Ryan Brooks, Topeka.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mildred.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice, and may be left at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
