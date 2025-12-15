Wilma Morrison

Wilma Corrine Morrison, 87, of Iola, died Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at her home.
Wilma was born Nov. 15, 1938, in Iola, to John A. Boeken and Zelma E. (Beaman) Boeken.
She married Victor Lee Morrison on April 8, 1956, in Colony.
He preceded her in death.
Wilma is survived by her children, Rhonda (Gilbert) Moser, Gary (Lori) Morrison, Shelia Morrison-Hasty, Teresa (Rob) Gregersen, Rick (Lisa) Morrison and Julie Miller.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the Moran Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Pregnancy and Family Center of Iola, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
