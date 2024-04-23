 | Tue, Apr 23, 2024
Menu Search Log in

And now for some lighter fare: Why dogs are the greatest

Dogs are not just humanity’s greatest invention but also its longest-running experiment.

By

Opinion

April 23, 2024 - 2:17 PM

At one time, a wolf curled up at a human’s feet. Maybe got its belly rubbed. That was the first dog. Photo by UNSPLASH/JAMES BARKER

The dog is humankind’s greatest invention. The wheel, the lightbulb, concrete — all amazing. Top of the line. But nothing in human creation has been as essential and adaptable as the countless descendants of the ancient gray wolf.

How did we do it? I spent three years following the traveling carnival of American dog shows — like a Grateful Dead tour with Milk-Bones — in search of the answer. My journey culminated in the dog world’s most prestigious event: the Westminster Dog Show. Show dogs are bred from the purest stock, culled from litters at just a few weeks old, trained with the dedication of Olympic gymnasts — and groomed like supermodels. They’d be unrecognizable to their ancient kin — and to ours.

The American Kennel Club, arbiter of bloodlines, now recognizes about 200 breeds, while tracking crossbreeds like goldendoodles, and even mutts. From the most massive mastiff to the tiniest teacup chihuahua, all dogs trace back to the same common ancestors.

Related
July 19, 2021
July 21, 2018
February 9, 2013
May 11, 2011
Most Popular