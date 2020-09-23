Bollier and Marshall air their differences in Saturday’s debate

Republican Roger Marshall and Democrat Barbara Bollier are two very different candidates, a fact sharply revealed in the state’s first, and perhaps only, Senate debate.
Marshall said Bollier does not represent “Kansas values.” He’s wrong, if “Kansas values” mean a respect for facts, science and bipartisan government.
Bollier accused Marshall of “running over the truth,” which was closer to the mark, at least in some parts of the exchange.
