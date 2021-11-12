Aaron Rodgers plays armchair quarterback with virus

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The opportunity opened up when the Packers’ star quarterback Aaron Rodgers could not play after testing positive for COVID-19. Previously, Rodgers had said he was “immunized,” but under scrutiny he admitted he had used homeopathic treatments and drugs not approved for COVID, including one used to treat people and animals for parasites. Ivermectin is neither approved nor effective as a COVID-19 vaccination, and its misuse can lead to hospitalization and even death. Rodgers claims to be allergic to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines but will not say why. Even if true, he is still eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which he has not received.

Social media lit up with jokesters having a ball at Rodgers’ expense. One New Jersey mom volunteered to play quarterback in Rodgers’ place. She acknowledged that she has never played and knows little about football, but “I did my own research, so I’ll be fine,” she wrote.

At least she was kidding. Most people who use that phrase are deadly serious — and dead wrong.