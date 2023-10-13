Courthouse’s lack of security commandeers discussion 

The lack of security was the predominant theme at Tuesday’s forum concerning the $9.95 million bond issue to expand and renovate a section of the Allen County Courthouse.

After 22 years of being warned the courthouse had “major security issues,” District Judge Dan Creitz said three things convinced him of the need to take action: The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing; the backlog of court cases from a lack of adequate courtroom space, and what he feels is an increase in violence.

“I wasn’t going to be the one to sit back and wait until something happens,” he said.