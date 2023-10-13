 | Fri, Oct 13, 2023
Courthouse’s lack of security commandeers discussion 

Not all agreed the $9.95 million bond issue is the answer

October 13, 2023 - 3:29 PM

District Judge Dan Creitz, left, poses his arguments for a $9.95 million renovation/expansion for the Allen County Courthouse while Vince Haines, architect with Gravity Works of El Dorado, listens Tuesday night at a community forum at the courthouse. REGISTER/VICKIE MOSS

The lack of security was the predominant theme at Tuesday’s forum concerning the  $9.95 million bond issue to expand and renovate a section of the Allen County Courthouse.

After 22 years of being warned the courthouse had “major security issues,” District Judge Dan Creitz said three things convinced him of the need to take action: The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing; the backlog of court cases from a lack of adequate courtroom space, and what he feels is an increase in violence. 

“I wasn’t going to be the one to sit back and wait until something happens,” he said.

