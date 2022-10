Do Kansans want to stay in Kansas? Can they?

Most of us probably will. The new “Kansas Speaks” survey from Fort Hays State University reveals that roughly two-thirds of Kansans expect to be living in the same community five years from now — and that another 13% expect to be living someplace else within the state. That’s the good news.

Less good: A whopping 18.7% of Kansans say they expect to be living in some other state five years from now.