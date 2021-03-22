Kansans have no voice when it comes to Medicaid expansion

Kansas stands to make money if it were to expand Medicaid this legislative session.

That’s because the federal government’s new $1.9 trillion rescue plan includes $16.4 billion to entice the dozen states, including Kansas, that have yet to expand the healthcare program to do so.

Kansas would receive $450 million to expand the aid to an estimated 165,000 citizens. Once implemented, the net effect would be an estimated $250 million to Kansas’ benefit, according to the Kaiser Family Health Foundation.