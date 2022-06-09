 | Thu, Jun 09, 2022
Golfers are Saudi pawns

What's happening in golf is more controversial because it's more personal, more relatable. These are individual athletes attaching their names and faces to the Saudis' blatant sportswashing propaganda

By

Columnists

June 9, 2022 - 3:17 PM

Friends of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold posters bearing his picture as they attend an event marking the 2018 anniversary of his assassination in front of Saudi Arabia Istanbul Consulate. (Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

MIAMI — Dustin Johnson sat in front of a “LIV Golf” logo in England this week and, with a straight face, said, “I chose what’s best for me and my family.”

The money, he meant. Blood money, but never mind that.

When you have made a mere $72 million in your PGA Tour career, when your additional outside endorsement money starts with the TaylorMade cap they pay you to wear, when your father-in-law happens to be Wayne Gretzky, well, you get used to wealth and all that matters is more more more.

