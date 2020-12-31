Menu Search Log in

How to hole up and get out of my comfort zone in 2021

Goals for the new year include staying safe amid the pandemic while also getting more publicly engaged.

Columnists

December 31, 2020 - 10:19 AM

People participate in a protest in support of counting all votes as the election in Pennsylvania is still remains too close to call on November 5, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by (Chris McGrath/Getty Images/TNS)

The exercise of forming New Year’s resolutions typically involves a review of where we went wrong. Developing a coherent narrative of the year gone by is always an inherent challenge, none more so than for 2020.

Susan Lynn, Register editor

Because the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging across the country, it feels premature to write about lessons learned. Some of those who have contracted the virus are no worse for the wear; others not so lucky. Probably the biggest surprise — though scientists chide us for acting so — is that a pandemic of such magnitude could occur in this day and age. Such naivete is dangerous.

In fact, earlier this week officials with the World Health Organization warned this pandemic may not be “necessarily the big one,” and that “we need to get our act together … for something that may be even more severe in the future.”

