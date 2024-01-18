 | Thu, Jan 18, 2024
Inflation plummeted. Voters aren’t buying it

To understand why humans don’t think about inflation rationally, let’s look at a Snickers bar.

By

Columnists

January 18, 2024 - 3:32 PM

The continued high cost of food does not reflect the overall decline of inflation in the United States. By year's end the rate of inflation had slowed to 3.4%. Photo by Wikimedia Commons

The United States has just experienced one of the biggest collapses in consumer inflation in modern history. In June 2022 consumer prices had risen 9.1 percent over the previous year. By December 2023 the rate of increase had slowed to 3.4 percent. And yet, in survey after survey, voters still declare inflation to be at or near the top of their list of concerns.

Why aren’t voters recognizing the decline in the inflation rate? Because voters are humans, and humans don’t think about inflation rationally. To understand why, let’s look at a Snickers bar.

More than 12 Snickers bars are sold every second in the United States. That makes Snickers bars a very important part of consumer purchases, and so the price of a Snickers bar should be included in the inflation calculation. Yet Snickers bars do not consume a big portion of most families’ annual budget (at least they usually don’t).

