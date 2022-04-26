Judge’s rebuke of Kansas voting map is well-deserved

Everybody knows that the redistricting map the state Legislature drew for Kansas’ congressional districts only ever had two real goals: Get rid of Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids and ensure that no non-Republican could be elected to Congress for at least the next decade.

So how refreshing it is to see a judge recognize that and strike down the map as a blatantly partisan exercise in diluting the voting strength of minorities, both political and racial.

In his 208-page ruling Monday, Wyandotte County District Judge Bill Klapper laid out step by step how Republican lawmakers — who enjoy a veto-proof majority in the Statehouse — ignored the Kansas Constitution, federal law, their own redistricting guidelines and common decency in gerrymandering the map they call Ad Astra 2.