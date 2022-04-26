 | Wed, Apr 27, 2022
Judge’s rebuke of Kansas voting map is well-deserved

We all know what the Republican legislators did, how they did it, why they did it. They control three-fourths of the political power in the state and now they want it all. That’s clear as glass.

April 26, 2022

Everybody knows that the redistricting map the state Legislature drew for Kansas’ congressional districts only ever had two real goals: Get rid of Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids and ensure that no non-Republican could be elected to Congress for at least the next decade.

So how refreshing it is to see a judge recognize that and strike down the map as a blatantly partisan exercise in diluting the voting strength of minorities, both political and racial.

In his 208-page ruling Monday, Wyandotte County District Judge Bill Klapper laid out step by step how Republican lawmakers — who enjoy a veto-proof majority in the Statehouse — ignored the Kansas Constitution, federal law, their own redistricting guidelines and common decency in gerrymandering the map they call Ad Astra 2.

