The carve-outs in Friday’s redistricting map are a blatant attempt to divide and conquer the few Democrats who exist in Kansas.

Senate Republicans approved a Congressional map that dilutes the state’s two progressive-leaning areas: Lawrence and Wyandotte County.

Republicans’ primary target is Congresswoman Sharice Davids, a Roeland Park Democrat who represents Kansas’ Third District, which currently includes most of Wyandotte and Johnson counties.