 | Tue, Nov 22, 2022
Keeping loyalties to schools – not politics – will be best guide for education board

In the past, KSDE board members have worked across party lines to support a moderate agenda, even though Republicans outnumbered Democrats on the board. Let's hope that bipartisanship continues

By

Columnists

November 22, 2022 - 2:21 PM

Kansas Board of Education members debate recommending the removal of offensive Kansas mascots. Photo by Rachel Mipro / Kansas Reflector

Can the three newly elected Kansas State Board of Education members move the agenda to the far right?  We’ll soon find out.  

While the much-hyped red wave didn’t materialize at the national level, Republicans took all five open seats in the Nov. 8 state board elections, gaining a seven to three advantage over Democrats.  

The new board majority may move to advance more, and more rigorous, conservative positions. During the campaign, the three conservative Republican candidates’ views focused consistently on limiting discussion of gender, sexuality and race; banning books; and requiring all curriculum and materials to receive the parents’ approval before being given to students.

