New apprenticeship office will supply great employees for Kansas

On the heels of Labor Day last week, Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order creating Kansas’ first Office of Registered Apprenticeship — a new office at the Department of Commerce that will exclusively focus on providing essential instruction and on-the-job training for Kansans looking to work in highly sought-after industries.

This is more good news for our state. In July, we announced that Panasonic will soon be building a $4 billion, 4,000-job electric vehicle battery plant here. And in recent years, Kansas has racked up award after award after award for being a national leader in creating jobs and attracting business investment — an achievement that has driven down our unemployment rate to an all-time low.

As lieutenant governor and secretary of commerce, I work closely with businesses across the state, and just about everyone is celebrating how we’ve been able to turn around Kansas’ economy in recent years. But as our economic trajectory reaches new heights, there’s one thing we still must do: Ensure we have enough skilled workers for all the jobs we’re creating. I hear it again and again. People love doing business here and are eager to create high-paying, quality jobs for Kansans. They just need more workers.