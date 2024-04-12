Our close encounter with cyber criminals was unnerving

Almost a week later, my husband and I are still reliving the nightmare.

Last Saturday, we fell victim to a phishing attack and were almost scammed out of $50,000.

It began with a text that read: “Capital One: Did you attempt to use your card for $1,782.03 at Best Buy? If you recognize this transaction, reply YES. If not, reply NO.”

Naturally, I replied in the negative.

Then came a follow-up.

“Capital One: Your card is restricted. Would you like to speak with a representative? Reply YES or NO.”

And so it began.

What appeared to be a very patient gentleman was in fact a very calculating thief hoping we would swallow the bait.