Our close encounter with cyber criminals was unnerving

Almost a week later, my husband and I are still reliving the nightmare.
Last Saturday, we fell victim to a phishing attack and were almost scammed out of $50,000.
It began with a text that read: “Capital One: Did you attempt to use your card for $1,782.03 at Best Buy? If you recognize this transaction, reply YES. If not, reply NO.”
Naturally, I replied in the negative.
Then came a follow-up.
“Capital One: Your card is restricted. Would you like to speak with a representative? Reply YES or NO.”
And so it began.
What appeared to be a very patient gentleman was in fact a very calculating thief hoping we would swallow the bait.
