Our ‘diploma divide’ is about more than just a career path

I take solace in the various reasons Americans overwhelmingly voted for President-elect Donald Trump. Yes, he’s a deeply flawed individual, they say, but they think he’s best suited to address the American economy, immigration, or keep the United States out of an armed conflict.

I take solace because though he waged a campaign of falsehoods and accusations, I feel confident we as a community will not go there. The mudslinging is for others, not us, nor is the temptation to be disrespectful or hateful.

Because we know, especially in small town America, that character counts. That character precedes a bank balance.

Postmortem pundits say Trump’s “secret” to winning the election was his ability to tap into Americans’ grievances and uneasiness about the future.

Though as a billionaire he has never experienced hard times, Trump affects an ability to relate by saying he, too, is a victim of discrimination.

What is real is that too many people are being left behind as technological advances eliminate their jobs or move them to the far reaches of the globe. Our knowledge-based culture has become exclusive, not inclusive, and if you can’t keep up, you’re left out.

Our vocabulary reflects that condescending attitude when we pejoratively refer to those who choose to end their formal education at high school as “less educated” or “uneducated.”

New York Times columnist David Brooks refers to this “diploma divide,” particularly among young men, as “the most important chasm in American life,” capable of inflaming class warfare.

And Democrats are making a huge mistake by saying it’s their goal to “rescue” those who jump off the academic ladder.

“No, thank you,” is their edited response.

What muddies the message, however, is the very real concern that an increasing number of young males, especially, are dropping out of life altogether. Not only are they not pursuing a college degree, but those of any sort.

Brooks says our schools are not set up for “male success,” evidenced by the fact that the top 10-percenters of high-schoolers today consist of two-thirds girls while boys comprise two-thirds of the bottom decile.

What’s behind this malaise? Is it a lack of self-worth? A lack of support?

Getting to the root of inequality has as much to do with respect as with providing opportunities.

An early start is critical.