Powering Kansas economy through renewable energy

There is no arguing: Kansas is and always has been an incredible place to live. Our state is full of great communities ideal for setting your roots. While Kansas’ history has built itself as a perfect place to call home, we are only as strong today as we are tomorrow, and it is essential today to build a better tomorrow. We must consider how we will build a sustainable economy, ensuring future generations can thrive, and renewable energy is the answer to achieving a sustainable economic future.

Unsurprisingly, our state has made great strides in its energy generation portfolio, generating 45% of our in-state electricity through renewable sources. As the Operations Manager for EDP Renewables North America’s (EDPR NA) Prairie Queen Wind Farm, I can assure you that clean energy provides far more than sustainable electricity to the people who live in this great state. This 199-megawatt (MW) wind farm keeps our state powered by providing enough energy equivalent to the consumption of more than 54,000 average Kansas homes.

Prairie Queen created 350 full-time construction jobs and 21 permanent jobs to operate and maintain the wind farm, which serve as long-lasting, competitive pay career opportunities. One of the most rewarding parts of my job is seeing new team members develop their professional skillset over the years of working in the industry. These paychecks go to people living, spending, and investing in our communities — families who are buying groceries from the local market, eating out at our restaurants, shopping at local stores — returning the money right back into our economy. These funds have equated to more than $2.8 million of spending within 50 miles of the project, and these jobs directly impact our economy and our future.