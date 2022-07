It’s still not known what set off a fire at the Allen County Landfill Saturday afternoon.

But it didn’t have to be much, confirmed Mitch Garner, director of public works. Buried trash is “highly combustible,” Garner said.

Firefighters from four departments — Moran and LaHarpe volunteers, the Allen County Rural volunteers and the Iola Fire Department — battled the expansive blaze for 12 hours.