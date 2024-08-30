Sifting through the political chaff

“As the Fourth Estate, you must stand up for the truth!” a woman urged me earlier this week.

At issue was a cellphone text her elderly mother had received from the office of Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, telling her that the Biden-Harris administration was “raiding” Medicare by some $260 billion to “subsidize electric vehicles, big insurers, health care for illegal immigrants, and more.”

The text message then urged her to donate to Marshall’s campaign.

The woman said her mother found the text message very upsetting at the thought she might lose her Medicare coverage.

Our household received a similar threat in the form of a mailer warning us that the “Biden-Harris Medicare plan hurts all seniors.” One photo depicted an elderly senior with his head in his hands. The other was of two seniors parsing out their pills, as if debating which they could afford to do without.

At the bottom of the mailer is a somewhat incongruous photo of a beaming Sen. Marshall.

The text and mailer are examples of the “dark money” in today’s political world.