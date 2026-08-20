The value in learning how to disagree, respectfully

As a 2026 college graduate, I have some advice for the students heading to class this fall.

Whether you are an incoming freshman or a fifth-year senior, find a course or program that teaches debate and discourse. It may end up the most meaningful part of your college experience. And it will help you succeed in whatever career you pursue.

I speak from experience. Two years ago, as a junior at Bucknell University, I signed up for a noncredit course known as a leadership seminar, sponsored by an independent organization called the Open Discourse Coalition and recommended by an alumnus I respect.

The seminar met for eight hours every Saturday in September: The immersion approach aimed to provide a semester’s worth of learning in a shorter time frame. I was wary of giving up so much freedom, but the alumnus told me I would not regret it.

He was right. Each Saturday, I and 20 other students gathered to talk about leadership — its nature, its meaning, its application.

We were divided into four groups and assigned historical leaders to analyze. Each team evaluated its figure, then presented its findings and facilitated a 90-minute class discussion.

The professor and our peers challenged my group’s conclusions, forcing us to defend our claims with textual evidence. At times, we had to acknowledge that we were wrong.

The experience was often uncomfortable, but it was also eye-opening.

Whether I was leading or participating in the discussion, I found myself asking: How do I convince my peers to agree with me? How do I show respect to the guy who keeps pushing my buttons?

Am I man enough to admit my own mistakes? Is trying to win the debate worth getting angry or overheated — or do I want to get a beer with everyone afterward?

Before the first Saturday session was over, I was hooked.

I was learning so much more than I could from a textbook. And I was shocked that my education to that point had not encouraged me to engage in meaningful debate.

Everyone needs to learn how to argue well, disagree respectfully, reach consensus and preserve friendship in the face of differences.

No one should think they are always right, that the best arguments are flame wars on X, that their interlocutors are lesser creatures. Yet most of my education either sent such messages or did not dispute them. My classmates all told me they felt the same way. That is no preparation for a life well lived.

Nor is it preparation for career success. If you are going to be a doctor, you need a good bedside manner. If you plan to work in wealth management, you need to know how to woo clients.

Nearly every job — even virtual ones — involves regular human contact. You are going to disagree with people. You are going to have difficult discussions. If you are ill-equipped to handle it, your work is going to be a lot harder and your path upward a lot steeper.