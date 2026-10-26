This election madness will soon be over
Ignore the final stretch as much as possible. It will play on your emotions with nonsensical drama. Your engagement or lack thereof will make absolutely no difference to the outcome
Greetings, fellow Kansan! You may feel disturbed and uncertain upon learning that our state has now entered that curious category known as swing.
No worries, though. I can help! As a journalist, I spent 14 years in two states that were classified as swing. I first worked in St. Petersburg and Tampa, Florida, as the state wrestled with the fallout of the essentially tied 2000 presidential election. I then spent a decade in evenly divided New Hampshire, covering the 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016 elections.
I found the experience riveting, educational, disconcerting — and occasionally annoying. Here are a handful of applicable lessons. Bear them in mind as you watch your 5 millionth anti-Roger Marshall or anti-Adam Hamilton ad.
Clay Wirestone – Kansas Reflector
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