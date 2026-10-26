Letter to the editor – October 26, 2026

Published: October 26, 2026
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Dear editor,

Saint Luke’s operating Allen County Regional Hospital without helping fund our ambulance service is like running an airline while expecting taxpayers to purchase and maintain the planes that deliver its passengers.

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