Today’s nature of politics may doom state park proposal

To at least one Republican legislator, the fact that the park is in the hometown of Lt. Gov. David Toland will sway his decision

March 15, 2023 - 4:20 PM

The old cement quarry is now a beautiful lake. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

My hopes for a state park here dimmed considerably Wednesday morning when I received an email from Rep. Bill Rhiley of Wellington with the subject line “Tomorrow’s vote on a David Toland state park for Allen County.”

Rep. Rhiley was responding to a request I sent Tuesday evening asking for his vote to support the creation of Lehigh Portland State Park. Members of the House are  scheduled to vote on the measure Thursday. 

In my communication to Rep. Rhiley I said a state park would preserve a beautiful lake and trail system plus be an economic boon to Southeast Kansas.

